Man Dies in Mass. House Fire; Deliveryman, Neighbor Save Woman From Blaze

A man died and three people were sent to the hospital in a house fire in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Thursday, fire officials said.

The man was found inside a building on Maryvale Road that caught fire after noon, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

A woman was able to escape the blaze with the help of a neighbor and a deliveryman before firefighters were able to get to the home, firefighters said in a statement.

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, while the deliveryman and a Burlington police officer were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation firefighters said.

"I wouldn’t recommend anybody going into a burning building to save– but you know, I guess they're to be commended for their actions for sure," Burlington fire Chief Michael Patterson said.

But when firefighters went in to try to rescue the other man in the home but fire conditions forced them back out. Authorities haven't identified him but neighbors said he was the rescued woman's adult son.

Once the fire was out, firefighters were able to recover his body in a front room of the home, where they believe the blaze started. Patterson said they saw "heavy fire conditions" in the room when they arrived, which "certainly prevented him from escaping."

Neighbors say he was in his 50s or 60s and recently dealt with serious health issues.

"I just remember him as a really talented guy," said Gary Spezzaferri who knew the victim for years. "Good musician, really good painter, funny, personable, just really nice guy. I’m sorry this happened to him."

The cause of the fire is under investigation by firefighters, the state fire marshal and the Middlesex County District Attorney.