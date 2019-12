A man in Middleborough, Massachusetts, died Saturday night after his motorcycle crashed.

Police arrived on scene at 10:45 p.m. on 198 Old Center St. Officers found a 25-year-old man and his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the road. The man was pronounced dead on scene. Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Old Center Street between Ash and Clay Streets is closed. The crash remains under investigation at this time.