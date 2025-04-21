New Hampshire

Man dies in ski accident at NH's Black Mountain Ski Area

The case remains under investigation, police said

By Marc Fortier

JACKSON, NH – DECEMBER 30: Black Mountain ski area is pictured in Jackson, NH on Dec. 30, 2015. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

A 39-year-old man was killed in a skiing accident at Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson, New Hampshire, over the weekend.

Jackson police said they responded to a report of a skiing accident at Black Mountain at 5:51 p.m. Sunday. No one saw the accident happen, but it was reported by a passing skier.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The initial report was that a skier had gone off the trail and was seriously injured. Ski patrol responded to the Upper Maple Slalom trail, near the summit, to aid the skier. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man with significant injuries on the edge of the snow line to the left of the trail. Life saving measures were undertaken as the patient was evacuated to the base area.

Additional life-saving efforts were provided by Bartlett Jackson Ambulance personnel, but they were unsuccessful and the patient was declared dead.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The skier has been identified as Eric M. Page, of Bartlett.

The chief medical examiner's office was notified and ordered Page's body be taken to a funeral home in North Conway.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Apr 19

Motorcyclist killed in late-night crash in Hudson, NH

Sturbridge Apr 18

NH woman dies in overnight crash on I-84 in Sturbridge, Mass.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us