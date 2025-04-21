Man dies in ski accident at NH's Black Mountain Ski Area

A 39-year-old man was killed in a skiing accident at Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson, New Hampshire, over the weekend.

Jackson police said they responded to a report of a skiing accident at Black Mountain at 5:51 p.m. Sunday. No one saw the accident happen, but it was reported by a passing skier.

The initial report was that a skier had gone off the trail and was seriously injured. Ski patrol responded to the Upper Maple Slalom trail, near the summit, to aid the skier. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man with significant injuries on the edge of the snow line to the left of the trail. Life saving measures were undertaken as the patient was evacuated to the base area.

Additional life-saving efforts were provided by Bartlett Jackson Ambulance personnel, but they were unsuccessful and the patient was declared dead.

The skier has been identified as Eric M. Page, of Bartlett.

The chief medical examiner's office was notified and ordered Page's body be taken to a funeral home in North Conway.

The case remains under investigation, police said.