A man died in a fall in South Boston late Saturday night, police said.

After being called to Emerson Street between East Broadway and East 4th Street about 11:55 p.m. for a person with serious injuries, first responders found the man dead, Boston police said.

The man hasn't been publicly identified.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances around the man's death. They didn't share more about them as of Sunday afternoon.