Man Dies in Trailer Fire Overnight in Chicopee

By Asher Klein

A man was found dead inside a trailer that went up in flames early Thursday morning in Chicopee, Massachusetts, state fire officials said.

The trailer was engulfed in flames when local firefighters arrived to battle the blaze on Quail Drive just after midnight, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

When firefighters made it inside the trailer, the man was found dead. Fire officials haven't yet identified him.

Local and state firefighters are investigating the deadly blaze along with the Hampden County District Attorney's Office.

