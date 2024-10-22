Man dies in Lowell house fire believed started by smoking, officials say

A man died in a fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, Monday night, officials said. The fire was believed to have started with smoking materials.

Neighbors called 911 to report the fire on Chelmsford Street near Grace Avenue about 10:30 p.m., and firefighters heard on the way that someone may hve have been trapped inside, according to state and local fire officials, police and prosecutors.

Heavy fire was seen in the first floor of the building and a person was able to escape from inside with injuries they are expected to survive, officials said. But a man in his 60s was found dead inside the building; his name wasn't shared publicly Tuesday.

"Our hearts go out to the family that lost a loved one last night," Lowell Fire Chief A.J. Charron said in a statement. "On behalf of the Lowell Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences in a tragic time for them and our community."

The fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes, and officials believe there may not have been smoke alarms working in the home, with smoking materials like cigarettes believed to have caused the blaze.

"Smoking was a known or potential factor in 12 Massachusetts fire deaths this year," State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said in a statement. "There's no truly safe way to smoke, and it's especially dangerous if you're drowsy or in bed. If you must do it, then get up, use a heavy ashtray, and please – put it out, all the way, every time."