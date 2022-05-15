Man Dies on High Voltage Rail at Park Street T Stop

A man is dead after coming into contact with the high voltage third rail at Boston's Park Street MBTA station Saturday night, according to transit police.

MBTA Police say the man fell onto the tracks around and touched the third rail, which powers the trains. The incident occurred shortly after 10p.m.

According to MBTA Police, the man had appeared to be unsteady on his feet while at the platform.

Buses transported commuters from the Park Street station late Saturday night.

Police say foul play is not suspected, but the incident remains under investigation.