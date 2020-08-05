Man Drowns in Lake Quinsigamond, Police Say

A man drowned in a Massachusetts lake Wednesday, police said.
Worcester police said that a 32-year-old drowned in Lake Quinsigamond, which lies between Worcester and Shrewsbury.
The circumstances around the man's death were unclear. Police didn't give more details, including the man's identity.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Earlier, the Worcester Fire Department said its rescuers had pulled a man from the water of Lake Quinsigamond after being called there for a possible drowning.
The man was then taken to the nearby University of Massachusetts Medical School campus, firefighters said.