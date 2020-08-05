Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Man Drowns in Lake Quinsigamond, Police Say

The circumstances around the 32-year-old's death remain unclear

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

A man drowned in a Massachusetts lake Wednesday, police said.

Worcester police said that a 32-year-old drowned in Lake Quinsigamond, which lies between Worcester and Shrewsbury.

The circumstances around the man's death were unclear. Police didn't give more details, including the man's identity.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 5 mins ago

Man Charged in Shooting of Roxbury Convenience Store Clerk

coronavirus 44 mins ago

Baker Cites Weddings, Parties for Crackdown on Outdoor Gatherings

Earlier, the Worcester Fire Department said its rescuers had pulled a man from the water of Lake Quinsigamond after being called there for a possible drowning.

The man was then taken to the nearby University of Massachusetts Medical School campus, firefighters said.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterdrowningLake Quinsigamond
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us