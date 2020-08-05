Man Drowns in Lake Quinsigamond, Police Say

A man drowned in a Massachusetts lake Wednesday, police said.

Worcester police said that a 32-year-old drowned in Lake Quinsigamond, which lies between Worcester and Shrewsbury.

The circumstances around the man's death were unclear. Police didn't give more details, including the man's identity.

Earlier, the Worcester Fire Department said its rescuers had pulled a man from the water of Lake Quinsigamond after being called there for a possible drowning.

The man was then taken to the nearby University of Massachusetts Medical School campus, firefighters said.