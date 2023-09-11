Massachusetts

Man drowns while swimming at Cape Cod beach

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Fernando Colmenar

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A man drowned while swimming at a beach on Cape Cod on Sunday, authorities said.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said they received multiple 911 calls around 5 p.m. Sunday reporting a drowning at Bayview Beach in Dennis.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Fernando Colmenar. No foul play is suspected.

The district attorney's office said police were told that Colmenar had planned to ride his bike and then go to the beach to swim.

No further details were released.

