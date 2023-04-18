Man Due in Court After Couple's Bodies Found in Boston Storage Unit

After the bodies of a Medford, Massachusetts, couple were found in a Boston storage unit, a man is due in a Somerville courtroom on Tuesday to face a murder charge.

Leonid Volkov is expected to face a judge at Somerville District Court Tuesday, in connection with the killings of Kiryl Schukin and Pavel Vekshin — whose bodies were discovered in rubber storage bins in a Brighton storage unit on Friday.

Authorities said both men were stabbed to death, adding that Schukin's body was found dismembered.

Neighbors of the victims, who lived in a Medford apartment, have spoken out about the news.

“It’s just devastating," Renee Hairston said. "But you know I’m glad they’re doing a full investigation and things are getting some closure and stuff and I’m really sorry for the families involved.”

Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37, both of Medford, had not been seen or heard from since March 30.

In searching for a motive, investigators believe that Volkov had a dispute with Schukin before the murders.

According to the district attorney's office, Schukin had been a guarantor on the lease for Volkov's apartment in Medford but, after a recent argument, Schukin declined to keep being the guarantor on a lease extension, which resulted in Volkov being evicted from his home.

Investigators believe Volkov and Schukin met in a rented U-Haul truck, which Volkov was driving, on March 29. Schukin was never seen alive after that conversation.

Investigators say a person believed to be Volkov was seen on video entering and leaving the victims' building in the days following the last time both Schukin and Vekshin were last seen.

Officials say that police located the U-Haul truck at the storage facility where the victims' bodies were found. Investigators believe Volkov was using the vehicle to transport items from the victims' Locust Street apartment to the storage facility.

Police have stressed that there is a not a danger to the public.