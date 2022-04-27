Man Due in Court Wednesday for Shooting of Elderly Woman in Chelsea Last Week

An 18-year-old Lynn man is due in court Wednesday in connection with the shooting of a 68-year-old woman in Chelsea, Massachusetts, last week.

Jefferson Barrillas, 18, of Lynn, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a relative's house in Malden by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Section, who assisted Chelsea police detectives in the ongoing search for the suspect.

Barrillas is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Chelsea District Court on armed assault to murder and other charges. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

According to police, a 68-year-old woman was shot while she was trying to get in her car shortly after 1 p.m. on April 21 near 78 Washington Avenue. She initially tried to drive herself to the hospital but was eventually taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for a serious but non-life-threatening chest wound.

Police said they did not believe the woman was the intended target and said the shooter was thought to be aiming at people in another vehicle that fled the scene.

Chelsea police said they were ultimately able to develop information that Barrillas was involved in the shooting.

The day after the shooting, detectives came upon Barrillas, who was driving a rented Zipcar. Officers approached him while he was stopped in traffic, but he used his vehicle to evade police. In doing so, he struck a Chelsea police detective, who suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Barrillas reportedly took off into East Boston over the Chelsea Street Bridge. The vehicle was located later that night in Lynn.

People who live in Chelsea said crimes like these are unacceptable.

“An innocent person, it’s not even the intended persons they’re shooting, they just have so many – they have no regard for the city.”

“In broad daylight it’s crazy, you don’t really feel safe, Chelsea’s home, but it’s tough.”

No further information was immediately available.