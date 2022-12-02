Man Escorted Off MBTA Bus for Having Pet Rat on His Shoulder

A man and his pet rat had to be escorted off an MBTA bus Thursday, according to Transit Pollice.

A Transit Police officer responded around 5 p.m. to a disturbance onboard an MBTA bus at Jackson Square. A 56-year-old man had his pet rat sitting on his shoulder, causing other riders to feel unsafe and leave the bus, according to the public safety agency.

12/1 at approximately 5PM a TPD officer responded to a disturbance on an #MBTA bus at Jackson Sq. A 56 year old male had his pet rat sitting on his shoulder. Other riders felt unsafe&exited. The officer explained the policy re:animals on T. The male/rat had to be escorted off. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 2, 2022

The officer explained the MBTA policy on animals to the man, and he had to be escorted off with the pet rat.