Man expected to be arraigned in connection to death of 80-year-old in Marshfield

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man is set to be arraigned in Plymouth District court on Friday in connection to the death of a man in Marshfield on Wednesday.

65-year-old Richard Lombardi is facing charges in connection to the death of an 80-year-old man in a home on 853 Main Street, according to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office.

Lombardi has been held on $1 million bail since he was arrested on Wednesday by authorities.

