Man exposes himself to 6-year-old girl, her mom at Boston MBTA station

Transit police did not immediately identify the 27-year-old man who was arrested

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly exposed himself to a 6-year-old girl and her mother at an MBTA station in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Transit police say they were patrolling Ruggles Station around 6 p.m. when they were alerted by a citizen that a man had fully exposed himself to the little girl and her mom.

Officers immediately found the man who attempted to conceal his genitals that were still exposed, police say.

He was arrested and taken to headquarters for booking. His name has not been released at this time, and it wasn't immediately clear what charges he's facing.

