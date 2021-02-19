Local

Boston University

Man Exposing Himself in BU Residence Is Latest Intrusion Under Investigation

Boston University police have warned student residents to lock their doors and report suspicious activity after a series of incidents in the South Campus neighborhood

By Gabi Falk

An intruder entered the bedroom of a Boston University residence, then exposed himself in the building's hallway last week, university police said. It was the latest in an apparent series of intruder-related incidents in the area.

Boston University police haven't announced an arrest. A university spokesman said Friday that patrols have been increased in the South Campus area where the incidents took place -- near the intersection of Mountfort and Buswell streets in the Fenway neighborhood -- and residents have been encouraged to lock their doors and report suspicious activities. 

The man seen in last week's intrusion in a building on Mountfort Street last Wednesday is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s with facial hair, police, according to a campus advisory police sent last week. He was wearing dark clothing with a dark backpack and a green baseball hat. 

The intruder fled from the bedroom when he saw that a person was in it. Another resident saw him expose himself in the hallway, then fled toward Arundel Street, according to police, who were called about 12:06 a.m.

The incident came less than a week after BU police advised the public about a person "targeting unlocked apartments and taking clothing items and personal property including opening mail" at two other locations, on Mountfort Street and Buswell Street, both of which are within about a block of the latest incident.

Anyone with information can share it with university police by calling 617-353-2121 or anonymously through the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "BU" to TIP411 (847411).

