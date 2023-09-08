Man faces judge after theft of MBTA van in Woburn, chase into Boston

A man arrested after allegedly stealing an MBTA vehicle while a passenger was inside, then crashing it and running into a Boston hotel, appeared in court Thursday.

The incident began Wednesday afternoon in Woburn, Massachusetts. Authorities say 34-year-old Thomas Baldwin jumped into an MBTA van outside a Stop & Shop.

Prosecutors say the driver had left the van running with a passenger on board and the air conditioner running as he went inside to pick up another passenger.

Baldwin is accused of driving toward Boston with that person in the van.

At one point, prosecutors say Baldwin ordered the victim out of the vehicle, and when she refused, they say he threw her cellphone out the window.

A man was arrested inside a Boston the Bostonian hotel after a wild police chase.

On the way into Boston, authorities say Baldwin crashed into cars in the O'Neil Tunnel.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers spotted the vehicle in the tunnel and tried to stop it, but lost sight of it. A short time later, it was spotted on Mercantile Street and Surface Road in Boston.

Baldwin allegedly got out and ran into the Bostonian hotel, where troopers found him hiding inside a function room.

NBC10 Boston A large police presence outside the Bostonian hotel in downtown Boston Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

In court Thursday, it was revealed that Baldwin has a long history of mental illness and was hospitalized for six months until a week ago.

Defense attorney George Panas said his mental state could have played a role in what happened.

A judge ordered Baldwin to be held 20 days for a mental evaluation. He is due back in court on Sept. 27.

