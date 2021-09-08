Local

BOSTON

Man Faces Murder Charge in Fatal Shooting in Dorchester

Forty-year-old Gregory Cooper is charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Shamel Winston in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood

A Boston man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of another man in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, authorities said.

Gregory Cooper, 40, faces a murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Shamel Winston. Cooper surrendered to police on Wednesday after detectives were granted a warrant for his arrest, according to Boston police.

It was not immediately clear if Cooper has obtained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Police responded to gunfire in Dorchester on Aug. 28 and found Winston injured with a bullet wound, according to a police account. Winston was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

