Man facing domestic violence, arson charges after fire at Peabody apartment

A Peabody, Massachusetts, man is facing a slew of serious charges after his girlfriend told police he was trying to kill her when they came to an apartment in response to a fire there, according to officials.

Edi Diazabakana, 39, is facing charges including arson, attempted murder, domestic assault and battery on a household member and kidnapping, according to Peabody police.

A news release from the department said that officers in Peabody responded to a fire alarm on Lowell Street at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. An officer who responded said that there was a woman yelling for help, saying that her boyfriend was trying to kill her, the release said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

The Peabody Fire Department responded and put the fire out at their apartment.

The exact cause is under investigation by a number of agencies — Peabody police, Peabody fire, Massachusetts State Police and the Fire Marshall.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts is helping people who were displaced because of the fire.

Diazabakana is due to appear before a judge Wednesday morning for an arraignment at Peabody District Court.