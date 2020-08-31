Local

Man Facing Federal Charges for Spray-Painting Swastikas Outside JFK Building in Boston

Gerard Richard Lee, 70, of Boston, was observed spray painting graffiti, including swastikas, on the air intake stack outside the building Friday, the U.S. Attorney's office said

By Melissa Buja

A Boston man was scheduled to face a federal judge on Monday after being arrested Friday for allegedly spray-painting swastikas outside the John F. Kennedy Federal Building, the United States Attorney's Office announced.

On Friday, a police officer outside the building in government center observed Gerard Richard Lee, 70, spray painting graffiti, including swastikas, on the air intake stack outside the building, according to charging documents.

Lee was taken into custody by the Federal Protective Service, authorities said.

Charges of damaging government property and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office, according to authorities.

Lee was expected to make an appearance Monday afternoon before a U.S. magistrate judge. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

