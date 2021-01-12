Man Facing Multiple Charges for Fatal Malden Shooting: DA

A Massachusetts man is facing a number of charges in the fatal shooting of a man outside his Malden apartment last month, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Sifeddine Rogadi, 20, of Everett, was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of murder, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, possession of a large capacity firearm, and possession of ammunition, according to the district attorney.

Rogadi's arrest comes after the fatal Dec. 29 shooting of 18-year-old Jaden Brito-White.

Malden police had responded to an apartment complex on Bowdoin Street just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting and when they arrived, Brito-White was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Brito-White was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident occurred Tuesday night shortly after 7 p.m.

A preliminary investigation by police and the DA showed Brito-White was outside of his apartment building when two men allegedly approached and shot him, authorities said.

Investigators were able to look at area surveillance video which they said showed a Chevy Malibu "with a distinct paint color" in the area when the shooting took place.

After locating that vehicle and obtaining a search warrant, the DA said police located a loaded 9mm handgun "consistent with the type of gun used in the fatal shooting."

After looking at more evidence and surveillance video in the shooting area, investigators said they were able to identify Rogadi as one of those involved in the shooting.

Rogadi was arrested without incident in Cambridge, authorities said, and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Malden District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

The identity of the second person involved as well as a motive for the shooting remains ongoing, authorities said.