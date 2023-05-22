Local

Mansfield

Man Facing Murder Charge After Fatal Shooting of 23-Year-Old in Mansfield

Samuel Waters was shot to death Saturday morning, authorities

By Matt Fortin and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
NBC10 Boston/Stringer

A 22-year-old North Shore man who was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Massachusetts, over the weekend is now facing a murder charge, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

William O'Brien, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, is expected in court Monday in Attleboro for an arraignment on several charges he's facing.

O'Brien had been detained Saturday during the initial investigation into the homicide that occurred at a home on West Church Street near Rumford Avenue.

William O'Brien is facing weapons charges after he was detained following the shooting death of Samuel Waters, officials said.
Police were called to the home around 11:10 a.m. after someone called 911 to report a shooting. Once on scene, first responders found the victim had been shot to death. He was later identified as Samuel Waters, of Mansfield.

O'Brien was taken into custody over the weekend on two weapons charges.

An investigation into the murder remained ongoing Monday by Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the DA's office, homicide prosecutors and the Mansfield Police Department.

