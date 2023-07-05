Man facing murder charge in deadly March shooting in New Bedford

A man has been indicted on a murder charge in the shooting of a person found fatally shot in a car's driver seat in New Bedford, Massachusetts, this March, police said.

Gianni Carter-Joyner, who was already in custody on gun and drugs charges in the investigation, was indicted by a grand jury in Bristol County on a murder charge, as well as drugs and gun charges, country prosecutors said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old from New Bedford and Fall River, is accused of killing Derek Pires, a 29-year-old from Fall River found in the driver's seat of a Dodge Charger on New Bedford's Dunbar Street at about 10:52 p.m. on March 13, officials say.

Pires was rushed to an area hospital and pronounced dead of his wounds hours later.

Prosecutors didn't say what led them to bring charges against Carter-Joyner in the shooting, and it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the indictment.

The date of his arraignment on the murder and other charges had yet to be set as of Wednesday.