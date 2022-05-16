Man Fatally Shot by Officer Near NH Space Force Station ID'd

A man who was fatally shot by a police officer near the New Boston Space Force Station late Friday night has been identified.

Michael Foley, 33, of Massachusetts, was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m., the attorney general's office said Monday. No last known address was given.

Foley died of a single gunshot wound, according to an autopsy. His manner of death is a homicide, the attorney general’s office said.

The shooting incident on an access road to the space force station involved a New Boston police officer and a contracted security member, the attorney general’s office said. They did not say who it was that shot Foley.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, authorities said. No further information is expected to be released until after the involved officer and security member have been formally interviewed.

The station tracks satellites and assists with tracking of commercial space launches.