Man fatally shot in Central Falls, RI

A man died this weekend after he was shot in Central Falls, Rhode Island, in what police are calling a targeted attack.

Central Falls police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that officers responded to a call of a shooting near Dexter Street and Sumner Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Saturday and found a man in his late 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tell WJAR this was not a random attack. No arrests were announced.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Falls Police Department.