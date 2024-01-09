Man fatally stabbed at McDonald's in Lawrence

Authorities are investigating the deadly stabbing of a man Tuesday at a McDonald's in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office says police responded around 5 p.m. to the restaurant on Broadway, where a fight was reportedly taking place. A man was found with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he died from his injuries, prosecutors said.

The man's name was not released Tuesday.

Investigators did not give word on any arrests.

State and local police and the district attorney's office are investigating.