lawrence

Man fatally stabbed at McDonald's in Lawrence

Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed to death Tuesday at a McDonald's in Lawrence, Massachusetts

NBC10 Boston

Authorities are investigating the deadly stabbing of a man Tuesday at a McDonald's in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office says police responded around 5 p.m. to the restaurant on Broadway, where a fight was reportedly taking place. A man was found with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he died from his injuries, prosecutors said.

The man's name was not released Tuesday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Investigators did not give word on any arrests.

State and local police and the district attorney's office are investigating.

This article tagged under:

lawrenceMassachusettsstabbing
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us