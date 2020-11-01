Man Fatally Stabbed Halloween Night in Waltham

A man was fatally stabbed Halloween night inside his home in Waltham, Massachusetts, officials confirmed Sunday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Keith MacPherson announced in a joint statement they are investigating the fatal stabbing that occurred on Oct. 31 inside the victim's Alder Street residence.

Waltham police received a 911 call shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday from a 61-year-old man reporting he had been stabbed inside his home. The victim, identified as Kevin Fitzgerald, reported to police that he had been attacked by a man that he was unable to identify.

Responding officers found Fitzgerald alone inside his residence. He was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

Authorities do not yet know if this was a random attack. Based on preliminary information, investigators believe the stabbing suspect may have been seen in the area shortly before the assault.

No arrests have been made.

Police are actively seeking information, asking anyone who may have seen anything concerning in the area or anyone with information on the attack to contact Waltham police detectives at 781-314-3550.

The investigation is ongoing.