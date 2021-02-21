Local

Boston police

Man Fatally Stabbed Near TD Garden in Boston; NH Man Arrested

Ren A. Rodgers, 23, of Hollis, New Hampshire, was arrested and is facing a murder charge in connection to the fatal stabbing, Boston police said.

A man was fatally stabbed late Saturday night near TD Garden in Boston, and a New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a radio call for a person stabbed in the area of 280 Friend Street, which is the address for Hotel Indigo Boston Garden -- just steps from the garden, Faneuil Hall and Boston's North End.

Responding officers found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Ren A. Rodgers, 23, of Hollis, was arrested in connection to the incident and is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470, or by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting 'TIP' to 27463.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

