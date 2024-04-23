Framingham

Man found dead behind Framingham shopping center identified as restaurant worker

Anthony Junior Lopes, 30, was found dead Saturday in the trash area behind the Hot Table restaurant, where he worked

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man found dead Saturday night in Framingham, Massachusetts, behind the business he worked in an apparent homicide has been identified, authorities said Tuesday.

Framingham police officers were called to a Shoppers World business on Worcester Road about 10 p.m., where they found a man dead in the trash area behind the building, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Chief of Police Lester said Sunday. On Tuesday the DA identified him as 30-year-old Anthony Junior Lopes, and said he worked at the Hot Table restaurant in the building.

Lopes had obvious trauma to his body, according to authorities. His death is being investigated as an apparent homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will release the official cause and manner of death.

The area where Lopes was found is a very busy, very public area.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area or who has information about the incident, which remained under investigation Sunday, was urged to call 508-532-5923.

This article tagged under:

FraminghamMassachusettsdeath investigation
