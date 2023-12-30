Man found dead behind NH shopping complex

A man in his early forties was found dead in a wooded area behind a shopping complex in Plaistow, New Hampshire, on Saturday afternoon, police announced.

The Plaistow Police Department says officers responded around 3:38 p.m. to a medical call for a possible dead person at 58 Plaistow Road. The callers told police that they went to the area to look for their friend, who they said had been missing since Thursday, and they found him there.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead on scene. His name is not being released until his family has been notified.

The exact cause of his death has not been determined, pending an autopsy and thorough examination by the state medical examiner's office, police added.

Police say they do not believe there is any threat to the public given the circumstances surrounding this incident.

An active investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Stephen Dehullu at 603-382-1200.