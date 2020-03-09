Local
house fire

Man Found Dead Following House Fire in NH

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire

Fire officials in New Hampshire say a man was found dead following a house fire in Fitzwilliam.

Firefighters said they arrived at the home at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to find heavy smoke and fire at the single-family residence.

The man's name hasn't been released.

 A woman at the home was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One dog was rescued, but another dog and four cats died.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

Fire departments from Troy, Richmond, Winchester, Swanzey, Rindge, Jaffrey and Keene assisted, as well as firefighters from Royalston and Winchendon in Massachusetts.

