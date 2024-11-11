Man found dead following tent fire in Bangor, Maine

A man was found dead following a fire in a tent in Bangor, Maine, over the weekend.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said they were called to a fire that occurred inside a tent on Cleaveland Street in Bangor around 9:14 p.m. Sunday. They said the tent was occupied at the time by an adult male who was found dead inside.

The man's body was taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed to identify the body and determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators with the fire marshal's office are working with Bangor police and fire to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, the fire marshal's office said.