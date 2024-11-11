Maine

Man found dead following tent fire in Bangor, Maine

An autopsy will be conducted to identify the body and determine the cause and manner of death

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A man was found dead following a fire in a tent in Bangor, Maine, over the weekend.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said they were called to a fire that occurred inside a tent on Cleaveland Street in Bangor around 9:14 p.m. Sunday. They said the tent was occupied at the time by an adult male who was found dead inside.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The man's body was taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed to identify the body and determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators with the fire marshal's office are working with Bangor police and fire to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, the fire marshal's office said.

More Maine stories

Maine 7 hours ago

Ranked voting tabulation in pivotal Maine congressional race to begin Tuesday

Maine Nov 8

Horse killed, 4 people injured after SUV hits buggy in Maine

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us