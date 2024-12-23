Maine

Man found dead in basement after house fire in Portland, Maine

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

A 78-year-old man was found dead in the basement following a house fire in Portland, Maine, on Sunday.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said they were called to a Bayview Drive home around 3:22 p.m. Sunday to assist with a death investigation involving a fire. Portland police said they had arrived at the scene to find a man dead in the basement.

The man has tentatively been identified as Lester York, the fire marshal's office said. His body will be taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

The fire, which was located in the basement, burned only contents of the home and did not damage the building's structure.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

