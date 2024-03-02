Man found dead in park in Plymouth

Authorities are investigating a body found in a park in Plymouth, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.
Plymouth Police say that they responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the area of Nelson Park on 255 Water St. at around 8:30 a.m.
Authorities say they found a man who appeared to have been there for some time and was pronounced dead by EMS.
The man is yet to be identified by authorities. The investigation is ongoing.
