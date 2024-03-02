Massachusetts

Man found dead in park in Plymouth

Plymouth Police say that they responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the area of Nelson Park on 255 Water St. at around 8:30 a.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Getty Images

Authorities are investigating a body found in a park in Plymouth, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Plymouth Police say that they responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the area of Nelson Park on 255 Water St. at around 8:30 a.m.

Authorities say they found a man who appeared to have been there for some time and was pronounced dead by EMS.

The man is yet to be identified by authorities. The investigation is ongoing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsPLYMOUTH
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us