Man found dead in park in Plymouth

Authorities are investigating a body found in a park in Plymouth, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Plymouth Police say that they responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the area of Nelson Park on 255 Water St. at around 8:30 a.m.

Authorities say they found a man who appeared to have been there for some time and was pronounced dead by EMS.

The man is yet to be identified by authorities. The investigation is ongoing.