Man found dead in pickup truck off I-95 in Maine

State police said speed appears to have contributed to the crash

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pickup truck alongside Interstate 95 in central Maine on Thursday morning.

State police troopers responded to I-95 south in Sidney around 7 a.m. Thursday for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A Nissan pickup truck had reportedly gone into the trees int he median of the highway.

Upon arrival, state police determined the driver, 69-year-old Philip Marson, of Gardiner, was dead. He was the only one in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, but state police said speed appears to have been a contributing factor.

No further details were released.

