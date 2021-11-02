Local

Man Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter in Deadly Quincy Bar Fight

Matthew Potter was facing multiple charges in connection with the January 2019 death of Chris McCallum

A man charged with fatally punching another man during a fight outside a Quincy American Legion post nearly three years ago was found guilty Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter.

McCallum, a father of three from Bridgewater, died from a traumatic brain injury a day after the encounter, which his family said occurred as he tried to break up a fight after a concert at the Nickerson American Legion post in Quincy’s Squantum neighborhood.

The medical examiner found the cause of death to be homicide by blunt force trauma.

Prosecutors said Potter had been thrown out of the post for offensive actions and comments toward women and was the aggressor.

His lawyer, however, argued that his client was the victim of a “group assault” that included McCallum and his brother, and that he suffered multiple injuries himself.

Potter and his brother, Steven Potter, the sons of a retired Quincy police sergeant, were arrested and arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court in November 2019.

Only one of them, Matthew, was charged directly in McCallum's death. Steven was charged with one count of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and one count of assault.

