Man found hiding in a pile of leaves after robbing Market Basket, assaulting 2 employees

Police arrested a man in connection with a robbery and assault at a Market Basket grocery store in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

Arthur Bettencourt, 59, of Lowell, is charged with unarmed robbery and two counts of assault and battery.

Chelmsford police said they responded to the Market Basket on Chelmsford Street around 7:41 p.m. Saturday for a report of an unarmed robbery that had just taken place. Store employees described the suspect as an older man who was wearing a black tank top and gray shots.

The man had reportedly stolen an undisclosed amount of money from a cashier and then fled through the side entrance closest to Route 3. He was last seen running across the Route 3 southbound on-ramp, jumping a guardrail and entering the woods between the Route 3 north and south ramps.

Officers immediately began searching for the suspect. A perimeter was set up and a K-9 unit was called in to assist in tracking the suspect. The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter responded to conduct aerial surveillance.

Three minutes into the search, they found a man matching the suspect's description lying in a pile of leaves. He was arrested without incident.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that Bettencourt assaulted a store employee before stealing a bag containing money. He then assaulted a second employee who tried to stop his escape. Neither employee required medical attention.

There is no danger to the public, but police said there might be an increased police presence in the area on Sunday.

Bettencourt is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.