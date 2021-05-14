Man Found in Garbage Truck With ‘Crushing Injuries'

A man was hospitalized after being found injured in a trash truck Friday in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The driver of the truck noticed a hand sticking out while he was outside a car dealership on Route 9 eastbound, according to fire officials.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 38-year-old man had been in a dumpster outside the dealership before it was emptied, authorities said. The driver reported compacting the trash load once, then noticed the man before starting a second compacting.

The victim was flown to Boston Medical Center with "crushing injuries," according to Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. He was alert enough to tell crews that he had fallen in the dumpster to retrieve something.

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.