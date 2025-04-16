A Massachusetts man who was found sleeping in his vehicle, stopped in the middle lane of Interstate 495, was arrested on drunken driving and firearms charges after he woke up and sped off, leading police on a pursuit at speeds up to 100 mph.

State police said they received a call around 1:13 p.m. Wednesday of a dark-colored vehicle that was stopped in the middle lane of I-495 south in Lowell. When troopers responded to the scene, they found the driver sleeping inside the vehicle.

Suddenly, and without warning, the driver woke up and sped off to evade police, authorities said. Troopers gave chase and said the driver reached speeds of about 100 mph as he continued south on I-495.

Troopers were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device, but police said the vehicle continued on I-495 into Bolton at speeds between 34-45 mph.

Around 1:45 a.m., the vehicle came to a complete stop, and troopers took the driver into custody without further incident.

The driver, identified by police as 29-year-old Kristopher Cole, of Newburyport, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop and possession of ammunition with a firearms license.

He was scheduled to be arraigned sometime Wednesday in Lawrence District Court.