Man Freed From Prison Due to Pandemic Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Russell Graham of Lowell, Massachusetts, was released on a GPS monitor because of the coronavirus pandemic

A man who had been in jail on child pornography-related charges in Massachusetts and released in April with a GPS ankle bracelet is back behind bars, according to the New Hampshire U.S. Attorney's Office.

United States Attorney Scott W. Murray said Tuesday that Russell Graham, 40, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested on a federal complaint charging him with distributing child pornography.

In early May, an undercover officer met Graham in an internet chatroom and Graham began sending the officer videos and images of child pornography, according to Murray, who said Graham told the officer he was wearing an ankle bracelet and had been released from jail because of COVID-19.

Graham was arrested on May 22 and appeared before a federal magistrate judge Tuesday. He was detained pending further proceedings, Murray said.

