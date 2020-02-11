Local
Pittsfield

Man Gets 15 Years Behind Bars For Role In Barber’s Death

Anthony Boone, 23, will serve up to 15 years in prison for the October 2018 incident

A Massachusetts man who took part in the fatal beating and stabbing of a barber has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Anthony Boone, 23, was sentenced Monday in Berkshire Superior Court for his role in the October 2018 death of William Catalano in Pittsfield, The Berkshire Eagle reported.

Boone had been charged with murder, but because he did not deliver the fatal stab wounds, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter under a plea deal with prosecutors. Boone admitted to punching and kicking Catalano.

Boone was one of three men who attacked Catalano, 34, a well-known Pittsfield barber, on a city street during a dispute, prosecutors said. The attack was captured on surveillance video.

He was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where he died from a pair of stab wounds to his torso, one of which punctured his heart's right ventricle.

Boone's attorney, Paul Rudof, said his client was remorseful for his role in Catalano's death.

The cases against the other two defendants, including the suspected stabber, are pending.

