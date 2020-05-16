Man Gets Into Shootout With Boston Police in City’s South End

A man allegedly unloaded his gun at Boston police officers on Saturday, engaging cops in a broad daylight shootout in the city's South End.

Tyler Brown, 40, of Boston, was arrested following the incident and is facing several charges including assault with intent to murder.

Boston police say they responded around 2:13 p.m. Saturday to a call for a man with a gun threatening people in the area of 134 Northhampton Street.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a person fitting the suspect's description. When they approached him, the suspect, later identified as Brown, refused to acknowledge them and took off running down Massachusetts Ave. towards Chester Park.

During the foot pursuit, police say Brown fired several rounds at officers, who then returned fire "in fear for their lives, as well as the safety and well-being of community members in the immediate area."

Police say Brown was undeterred and continued firing his weapon until it was completely out of ammunition.

A violent struggle ensued as Brown continued fighting with the officers before he was finally placed into custody.

Neither Brown nor any officers were injured, however several officers were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Other charges against Brown include: Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of residence/dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm and feeding device.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.