Man Harassed, Head-Butted Staff at Boston Restaurant, Caught With Drugs: Police

A man who harassed staff and diners at a Boston Seaport restaurant turned belligerent Thursday evening, assaulting staff while using a racist slur before eventually being arrested with marijuana after crashing his vehicle, according to Boston police.

Jason Wages, a 29-year-old from Fall River, is accused of head-butting two employees, using a racial slur against one of them, and spitting at another before leaving the restaurant and threatening to shoot "everyone in the place," Boston police said Friday.

But Wages didn't make it far from the restaurant, Ocean Prime -- Boston police said that he drove off, hitting another vehicle and crashing his own, and was found by officers on foot about a mile away on Drydock Avenue. Officers also found 53 heat-sealed bags of marijuana and $8,600 in two garbage bags as part of the search.

Wages was arrested and faces a drug charge, two assault and battery charges and two hit-and-run charges in South Boston District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Officers were called to the high-end surf-and-turf restaurant about 6:20 p.m. for a report of a fight. Witnesses said that Wages was eating dinner with three other people and started harassing female waiters and customers, police said.

When staff of the restaurant confronted him, he head-butted one employee and repeatedly called him a racial slur, according to police. He then head-butted another employee and spit at the third, before leaving and threatening to shoot everyone there.

Grabbing his vehicle's keys from a valet, he drove off, hitting the first vehicle, police said. A witness told officers there'd been another crash at the Boston Public Works Building several blocks away on Northern Avenue, and police found a crashed vehicle there that had damaged a gas line.

Another witnesses told officers that two men had run away with garbage bags, police said. Wages was found about a block from the other man, who was in a parking garage. That man was questioned and released.