Man has serious injuries after being hit by school bus in Connecticut

A school bus hit a 73-year-old man in Waterbury on Wednesday morning and he has serious injuries, according to police.

Police officers responded to Harpers Ferry Road and East Main Street at 8:23 a.m. and found a 73-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Police said five students were on the bus and the driver and students were not hurt.

The road is closed and drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

