Man Held Without Bail After Allegedly Attacking Woman With Rock, Raping Her at State Park

A man accused of violently attacking and sexually assaulting a woman at a Massachusetts state park was ordered held without bail after facing a judge Monday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brady McCue is charged with rape, assault with intent to murder and other violent crimes after the attack Friday at the Middlesex Fells Reservation at the Winchester/Medford line.

McCue allegedly struck the woman with a rock multiple times before sexually assaulting her and then fleeing the scene, authorities said.

"He's estimated to investigators he hit her or struck her in the face area 14 times with either the rock or his hands," said Middlesex County Assistant District Attorney Carrie Spiros.

Police say the 48-year-old woman was badly beaten and digitally raped. The prosecutor said her attacker, who carried duct tape, stopped the assault when he thought she was dead.

"He walked away," Spiro said of McCue. "He called back to her and asked her if she was OK. The victim told investigators later in a subsequent interview that she actually said nothing, hoping to essentially pretend she was dead so that he would not come back and hurt her further."

Brady McCue, 28, was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and assault and battery of a 48-year-old woman that occurred early Friday morning near South Border Road on the Medford/Winchester line, authorities said.

The woman was able to find help while police tracked down McCue from a coffee cup discovered at the scene. A stamp on the cup indicated it was purchased at a Dunkin' Dounts in Medford Square, where investigators first identified the defendant on surveillance video.

He was later taken into custody at his Medford home.

"He had left his apartment with the intention of hurting someone, later indicating he left the apartment with the intention to kill someone," Spiro said.

Authorities say McCue told police he was schizophrenic and had not been taking his medication. His defense attorney told the court his client had been involved the state Department of Mental Health for nearly a decade.

"There are some serious issues about his competency and responsibility to commit this crime," said defense attorney Thomas Silevitch.

McCue was ordered held without bail. He'll be back in court for a dangerous hearing next week.

Authorities say the victim, who was not known to McCue, was walking in the area of the Leslie Road Trail Head around 8 a.m. when she was attacked. She was treated for serious injuries at a Boston hospital, police said.