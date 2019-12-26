Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Jose Amador-Ayala

Man Held Without Bail in Christmas Eve Stabbing Death

Jose Amador-Ayala pleaded not guilty in the killing of Gary Werra whose body was found near railroad tracks behind a bakery

WJAR-TV

A Fall River man has been ordered held without bail in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in the woods on Christmas Eve.

Jose Amador-Ayala, 23, pleaded not guilty Thursday in the killing of Gary Werra.

The 39-year-old Fall River resident was found dead around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the railroad tracks behind the Gold Medal Bakery complex on Bay Street.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

impeachment 34 mins ago

Vt. Sen. Leahy: Senate Must Be ‘Conscience of the Country’ on Impeachment

explosion 1 hour ago

Propane Leak Apparent Cause of NH Hotel Explosion

Amador-Ayala was arrested without incident Tuesday night at a home on County Street following an investigation.

Court documents obtained by WJAR-TV showed that Amador-Ayala was at Werra's house helping to fix a boiler when an argument broke out. That's when Amador-Ayala allegedly took a knife from the kitchen table and stabbed Werra repeatedly.

Authorities said Amador-Ayala then asked his sister, Dereliz Amador, to drive him a secluded location to dump the body.

The sister told police she complied out of fear, then immediately told her boyfriend and his family, who then contacted police.

Amador-Ayala, who was provided a court-appointed attorney, is due back in court Jan. 22.

Staff and Wire Reports

This article tagged under:

Jose Amador-Ayala
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us