Man Held Without Bail in Christmas Eve Stabbing Death

A Fall River man has been ordered held without bail in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in the woods on Christmas Eve.

Jose Amador-Ayala, 23, pleaded not guilty Thursday in the killing of Gary Werra.

The 39-year-old Fall River resident was found dead around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the railroad tracks behind the Gold Medal Bakery complex on Bay Street.

Amador-Ayala was arrested without incident Tuesday night at a home on County Street following an investigation.

Court documents obtained by WJAR-TV showed that Amador-Ayala was at Werra's house helping to fix a boiler when an argument broke out. That's when Amador-Ayala allegedly took a knife from the kitchen table and stabbed Werra repeatedly.

Authorities said Amador-Ayala then asked his sister, Dereliz Amador, to drive him a secluded location to dump the body.

The sister told police she complied out of fear, then immediately told her boyfriend and his family, who then contacted police.

Amador-Ayala, who was provided a court-appointed attorney, is due back in court Jan. 22.