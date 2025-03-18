Man hit and killed by car while crossing roadway in Quincy

A 58-year-old man was hit and killed by a car while trying to cross a busy roadway in Quincy, Massachusetts, Monday night.

Investigators believe the Weymouth man was trying to cross the Southern Artery near Broad Street around 7 p.m. when he was struck, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. He was taken to a Boston hospital where he died of his injuries Tuesday morning.

The victim was not publicly identified pending notification of next of kin.

The driver, an 82-year-old from Quincy, was not hurt. No charges have been filed at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.