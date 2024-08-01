Beverly

Man hit and killed by MBTA Commuter Rail train in Beverly

NBC10 Boston

A man was hit and killed by an MBTA Commuter Rail train Wednesday evening in Beverly, Massachusetts.

The MBTA Transit Police said the crash happened near Prides Crossing.

An inbound train on the Gloucester Branch fatally hit the man on the track, transit police said.

The man's name was not released.


Police say foul play is not suspected.

