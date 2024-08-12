Massachusetts

Man hit and killed by SUV in North Attleborough

The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Daniel Stober, of Hull

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A 62-year-old man died Sunday morning after he was struck by an SUV in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office says North Attleborough Police responded to 178 Commonwealth Avenue around 9:24 a.m. for a reported motor vehicle versus pedestrian incident.

First responders found the victim, later identified as 62-year-old Daniel Stober, and rushed him to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleborough. Stober, of Hull, was then med-flighted to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:16 a.m.

Stober was hit by a GMC Acadia that was being driven by a 24-year-old Attleborough man, officials said.

According to the district attorney's office, the driver remained on scene and attempted to provide aid to the victim.

The driver was interviewed by police and was not placed under arrest at this time, the DA added.

The investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the crash remains ongoing.

