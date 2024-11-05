Rhode Island

Man hit and killed by vehicle in Bristol, RI

A 59-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Bristol, Rhode Island, WJAR reported

NBC10 Boston

A man was fatally hit by a vehicle Monday night in Bristol, Rhode Island.

NBC affiliate WJAR reported the crash happened outside a restaurant on Metacom Avenue.

Police told the station that the victim, a 59-year-old man, was pinned under the vehicle.

The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandBristol
