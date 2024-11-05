Man hit and killed by vehicle in Bristol, RI

A man was fatally hit by a vehicle Monday night in Bristol, Rhode Island.

NBC affiliate WJAR reported the crash happened outside a restaurant on Metacom Avenue.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police told the station that the victim, a 59-year-old man, was pinned under the vehicle.

The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.