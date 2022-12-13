Local

Tewksbury

Man Hit by Car in Tewksbury Has Died

William Snelbaker, 58, of Boston , died after he was hit by a car on Main Street in Tewksbury

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A man who was hit by a car Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, has died.

William Snelbaker, 58, of Boston was hit by a sedan on Main Street around 5 p.m. Friday. He was airlifted to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington where he died of his injuries on Tuesday., where he later died of his injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

An investigation is underway by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. No charges have been filed.

